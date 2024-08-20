Operation in St. Anton
After mudslides and floods: now the army is moving in too
After the severe weather including mudslides and flash floods in the Arlberg region on Friday evening, the army is now also moving in to clean up on Wednesday. Around 50 soldiers are to relieve the volunteers in the Tyrolean village of St. Anton, which has been hit hardest.
"To support the emergency services, the task force and the state of Tyrol have requested an assistance mission from the Austrian Armed Forces, which will start on Wednesday," the state announced on Tuesday. Soldiers from Staff Battalion 6 will be deployed for the clean-up operations.
Relieving the burden on emergency services and helpers
"All helping hands have been working tirelessly for days to repair the damage caused by the storm last Friday as quickly as possible," emphasizes Governor Anton Mattle: "In order to relieve the burden on these people, the Austrian Armed Forces are now also providing active support."
We are already in close contact with the task force in order to start our work on Wednesday morning and make our contribution to repairing the storm damage.
Oberst Peter Nuderscher, stv. Militärkommandant von Tirol
Colonel Peter Nuderscher, Deputy Military Commander of Tyrol, explains: "We will carry out the tasks assigned to us on site in the usual professional manner and are already in close contact with the task force in order to start our work on Wednesday morning and make our contribution to repairing the storm damage."
Arlberg Pass: opening during the night
The opening of the washed out and partially torn away Arlberg Pass road during the night went without a hitch, said the mayor of St. Anton, Helmut Mall, on Tuesday. A temporary roadway had been set up on the Vorarlberg side for this purpose.
According to Mall, it was mainly trucks coming from Vorarlberg that passed through the pass road. Overall, however, there was "not much going on". The Arlberg road will only be open to traffic between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. until Friday for the time being due to the clearing work.
Dozens of trucks and 15 excavators
A different picture prevailed on Tuesday morning. "The trucks are driving every minute," said Mall, describing the situation. 50 trucks and up to 15 excavators were once again in action. 25,000 cubic meters of material have already been moved. According to the state, up to 50,000 cubic meters need to be removed from the bedload basins.
Pipes and sewer network undamaged
Now, however, the "big search for clues" begins with the inspection of the adjacent areas. Fortunately, neither water pipes nor the sewer network were affected. However, the damage to the roads, streams and structures was extensive. However, the mayor was unable to name the amount of damage.
Tourism experts optimistic
The disaster naturally also affected local tourism. However, a large part of the tourist infrastructure has already been made accessible to the public again, according to the TVB on Tuesday. Many hiking and cycling trails have been open again since Monday and the lifts of the Arlberg mountain railroads are in operation.
"The commitment and solidarity of the emergency services and volunteers from all over Tyrol as well as all the locals is overwhelming. It makes me feel positive that we will be able to offer our guests great and sporty experiences in the mountains again as soon as possible," emphasized Martin Ebster, Director of the St. Anton am Arlberg Tourist Board.
