New nickname
Jose Mourinho is no longer called “The Special One”
José Mourinho is no longer called "The Special One". In the Turkish league, where Mourinho wants to lead Fenerbahçe Istanbul to their first league title in ten years this season, the star coach apparently has to adapt and has given himself a new nickname.
At the press conference after the 2:2 draw against Göztepe, in which Fenerbahçe conceded the equalizer in the 95th minute, Mourinho once again had some amusing comments to make.
He doesn't seem to have quite arrived in the Turkish league yet and is annoyed by time-wasting and play-acting. "The passion, the love, the enthusiasm match my passion for soccer, totally. Then there are other things that I can't control, they are cultural," said Mourinho after the game.
"My players have to do what other teams do to us. They have to stall, they have to let themselves go. They have to fake injuries. They have to do what every team does," Mourinho lashed out at the rest of the league.
"The Foreign One"
The two-time Champions League winner has realized that he has to adapt his style of play to the Turkish clubs: "It looks like I have to adapt and not the other way around. I am the one who has arrived, I am the foreigner." So Mourinho no longer calls himself "The Special One", but "The Foreign One". To be understood with a wink, of course.
It will be interesting to see how Mourinho's time in the Turkish league develops. But hopefully the 61-year-old will not lose his dry sense of humor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.