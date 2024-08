One of the Altachers is exploding right now

Which is why Bundesliga club Altach soon put out feelers for Santos and got him on a free transfer in the summer of 2023. Last year, still plagued by a knee injury, he proved himself in the top division. And the 28-year-old is now exploding in the new season. He has already surpassed his four goals from the previous season and leads the scoring charts with five goals. The form curve is pointing steeply upwards. "Maybe I should ask Altach for money for him after all!" laughs FCD sporting director Orie, who is following his former protégé's progress very closely.