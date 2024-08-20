Focus on children
Childminders for the next generation of employees
EVN attaches great importance to the compatibility of family and career: With our own in-house childcare! Added value for everyone involved.
Balancing family and career is a challenge for many working parents. For example, when an important appointment has to be kept but no other childcare option is available.
EVN has now stepped up its efforts to offer its own employees the support they need in such situations: in the form of in-house childcare. From now on, childminders will look after the children in their own "nursery". While the little ones are looked after in the morning, the parents can attend their work appointments.
Childcare as added value
Meanwhile, the children can play, have fun and relax - for example with reading and coloring books, a doll's kitchen and a marble run. This is made possible by a cooperation with Hilfswerk NÖ. "The compatibility of family and career is very important to EVN and has a long tradition", says EVN CEO Stefan Szyszkowitz.
"Company childcare creates added value for everyone: companies like EVN position themselves as attractive employers and parents know their children are in good hands - and close by", explains Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister.
