Robert Klauß smiles away the championship fantasies

"Braga is to be placed above us"

On Wednesday, they travel via Porto to Braga (who won 1:0 at Boavista on Sunday night) for the Europa League play-off - Klauß: "That will be the biggest challenge we've faced so far. Despite the quality of Sturm and Trabzon. Braga are above us in the league, squad value and coefficients, in other words in everything. But so was Trabzon. We will not make ourselves smaller than we are."