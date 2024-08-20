Back to his roots for a short time

The actor who almost became a doctor

Although Harald Schrott was surrounded by theater from an early age, as his father Albert ran the village theater in Mutters for several years, his uncle played there and his mother was a prompter, acting was not initially his declared career goal. "During my time at grammar school, I started attending a drama school at the same time. After my A-levels, I studied medicine for a year and a half and completed my acting training," he recalls. Although his father would certainly have preferred his son Harald to become a doctor, the call of the stage was stronger for the then almost 20-year-old and he gained a foothold for a short time at the Tiroler Landestheater and the Innsbruck Kellertheater before his final vocation took him to Germany, as mentioned at the beginning.