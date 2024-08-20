Vorteilswelt
Karner in the "Krone" talk

“Is our country still safe, Mr. Minister of the Interior?”

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 05:55

From the "Terrorist of Ternitz" to rising cybercrime. How safe are we still in Lower Austria? Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) provides answers in a "Krone" interview in St. Pölten.

comment0 Kommentare

Ternitz as a terror center? After the cancellation of the Talyor Swift concerts because of a 19-year-old suspected bomb maker from Lower Austria, it is clear that radicalization no longer takes place in backyard mosques, but in Internet forums, explains Karner. "I say clearly and unequivocally that we will not allow our lives and customs to be restricted by radical extremists."

"The police are doing everything they can to ensure safety," emphasizes the Minister of the Interior from Texingtal in the district of Melk. He himself continues to go to soccer matches without hesitation, as he does to cultural events, alpine hiking days and fire department festivals: "We must not let our good mood be spoiled."

Zitat Icon

I would like to make it very clear that we should not allow our lives and customs to be restricted by radical extremists.

Innenminister Gerhard Karner

Cybercrime is booming
But it is not only extremism that is causing security discussions: Cybercrime is increasing dramatically, with the number of reports rising by 20.9 percent to 10,038 recorded crimes in 2023. Cyber criminals mainly want to plunder their victims' accounts. Artificial intelligence will make the situation even worse. Karner: "We are also focusing on this area in order to keep pace with cyber criminals and stop them."

The personnel requirements in Lower Austria are in place: More than 500 men and women are currently attending the local police schools. And because the courses in Vienna are also better attended again, more officers from Lower Austria who are on duty in the federal capital will be able to return to the province in the medium term.

"No need for magnificent buildings"
The security center planned in the provincial capital of St. Pölten will also have an impact. "The contracts for this will probably be ready to sign soon," reports the minister. His general line is: "We don't need magnificent buildings, but modern offices." An expansion program is already underway.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Lusetzky
Lukas Lusetzky
