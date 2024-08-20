“Is our country still safe, Mr. Minister of the Interior?”

Cybercrime is booming

But it is not only extremism that is causing security discussions: Cybercrime is increasing dramatically, with the number of reports rising by 20.9 percent to 10,038 recorded crimes in 2023. Cyber criminals mainly want to plunder their victims' accounts. Artificial intelligence will make the situation even worse. Karner: "We are also focusing on this area in order to keep pace with cyber criminals and stop them."