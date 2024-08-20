29th Restaurant Week
Win a dinner in a class of its own
The 29th Restaurant Week promises another week full of gastronomic highlights at a fixed price from September 2 to 8! With the "Krone" you now have the unique chance to win dinner for 2 in participating gourmet temples. Find out here how you can take part and double your chance of winning!
Restaurant Week is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. The idea originally came from New York, where Restaurant Week has been held since 1992. Today, the gastronomic event is also very popular in Austria, with more than 500,000 guests having dined at one participating restaurant or another over the past 15 years.
100 restaurants invite you to enjoy culinary delights
This time, over 100 restaurants, including 10 with 3 or 4 toques, 17 with 2 toques and 20 with 1 toque, will be taking part in Vienna and other provinces from September 2 to 8. First-class gastronomy will be on offer to encourage people to try something new.
Enjoy lunch and dinner at a fixed price
You can choose between a 2-course lunch for 19.50 euros or a 3-course dinner for 39.50 euros. A surcharge applies for restaurants with more than one menu. Further information and the possibility to reserve seats in one of the numerous restaurants can be found HERE.
Take part & win great pleasure
With the "Krone" you have the chance to win a dinner for 2 including wine accompaniment in the following restaurants
- Rainer Wintergarten in 2345 Brunn am Gebirge
- The Symposium Vienna - Bar & Restaurant in 1040 Vienna
- Restaurant Augenweide in 1020 Vienna
- The Stöckl im Park in 1030 Vienna
- The Schmarren and Palatschinkenkuchl restaurant in 1010 Vienna
Simply enter using the entry form below - and even double your chance of winning by subscribing to our "Guten Morgen Wien" newsletter now. The closing date for entries is August 27, 2024, 9 a.m. All further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
