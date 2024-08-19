On a high at Celtic
Ex-Rapidler scores and smiles: “A goal is a goal”
"A goal is a goal", he smiles on Instagram. The fact that his goal in the Scottish League Cup for Celtic Glasgow on Sunday will probably not be nominated for the "Goal of the Year" award will (rightly) be relatively unimportant to ex-Rapidler Nicolas Kühn.
The right-back's back pass to his goalkeeper is already suboptimal. His goalkeeper tries to save the situation but is unable to clear the ball, instead the Celtic Glasgow number 10 shoots straight at him - and the "slapstick" goal is perfect. It was 3:1 for Celtic Glasgow in the second round of the Scottish League Cup against Hibernian. Scorer: Nicolas Kühn, who moved from Rapid to the Scottish club in green and white in the winter.
You can see the goal here at around minute 04:35:
"Next round"
Kühn's analysis on Insta: "A goal is a goal. Next round." There's also a photo of himself smiling mischievously - as if a ten-year-old had rung the neighbor's doorbell and then taken flight.
Three games, three goals
Things are going quite well for Kühn. Switched from Rapid to Celtic in January, he currently has three goals and one assist after three competitive games. In addition to his goal against Hibernian in the League Cup yesterday, he also scored against Kilmarock and Hibernian in the Scottish Championship. Thanks to six points from two championship games, they are currently top of the table.
"Magically" Haaland duped
Kühn had already caused a stir during the preparation phase. In City's 4:3 win against Manchester City in North Carolina, the German outplayed Erling Haaland and Co. with a brace. "Nicolas was really strong in the final, his pass for the third goal was magical. Two goals and an assist - great," enthused his coach Brendan Rodgers after the game.
"Huge potential"
Kühn moved to Celtic in January after one and a half years at Rapid. "I hope that he can show off his undoubtedly huge potential even better in Scotland," said sporting director Markus Katzer at the time. In fact, Kühn - not a regular right from the start - went on to win the double with the Green-Whites from Glasgow. And for Rapid there was a reported 3.5 million euro transfer fee.
Oh yes, by the way, comrade Kühn is obviously also well-trained:
But that's another story.
