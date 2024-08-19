Handcuffs clicked two years after robbery

Victim was able to escape

The victim began to scream loudly and one of the perpetrators tried to attack him with the knife. The 22-year-old was able to flee and the perpetrators did not give chase. The perpetrators fled in a car towards the center of Bad Wimsbach-Neydharting. An immediate search by several police patrols was unsuccessful due to a lack of information. According to the victim, no financial loss was incurred and the 22-year-old was unharmed.