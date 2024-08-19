Accused in custody
Handcuffs clicked two years after robbery
An attempted robbery from December 2022 in Bad Wimsbach-Neydharting now appears to be at least partially solved. A 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Germany and is now in custody in Wels. He denies all allegations.
After extensive investigations, detectives were able to track down one of the three suspects. An EU-wide arrest warrant was issued for the 30-year-old stateless man, which was executed in Stuttgart in mid-June. He was finally extradited to Austria on August 13. During his interrogation, he did not confess and did not provide any information about the accomplices. He was sent to the Wels prison by order of the public prosecutor's office in Wels.
Threatened with a knife and a gun
But what happened? On December 12, 2022 at 5.30 a.m., an attempted aggravated robbery took place in Bad Wimsbach-Neydharting. A 22-year-old man from the Wels-Land district wanted to go to the train stop when he was approached by two masked men and shortly afterwards threatened by one perpetrator with a pistol and another perpetrator with a folding knife. The perpetrators demanded that the 22-year-old get into a car, which was being driven by a third perpetrator.
Victim was able to escape
The victim began to scream loudly and one of the perpetrators tried to attack him with the knife. The 22-year-old was able to flee and the perpetrators did not give chase. The perpetrators fled in a car towards the center of Bad Wimsbach-Neydharting. An immediate search by several police patrols was unsuccessful due to a lack of information. According to the victim, no financial loss was incurred and the 22-year-old was unharmed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
