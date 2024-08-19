Rural youth
Strong teams at the Agricultural and Gourmet Olympics
Around Obertrum, 37 rural youth teams from all over Austria competed in the Agricultural and Gourmet Olympics. Result: It was a successful test of strength with many great talents. The victory in the Agricultural Olympics went to Upper Austria. The gourmet title went to Styria.
The national competition started with excursions to farms in the region. The teams of the Agricultural Olympiad visited the "Siglmühle" farm and gained an insight into the production of feed for cattle, poultry, pigs, Siglhorse horse feed and mineral feed. At the same time, the participants of the Genussolympiade visited the Trumer private brewery. There they deepened their knowledge of beer brewing.
Questions ranging from genetic engineering to food trends
Topics such as digitalization in agriculture, agricultural and forestry business management, alpine pasture management, horse management, genetic engineering in agriculture, sugar production and farm takeovers were the focal points of the Agricultural Olympics. The teams mastered various tricky tasks.
At the "Genussolympiade", the teams had to complete tasks relating to milk and milk alternatives, soy and myths, sugar and sugar alternatives, meat processing, wine and fermentation, food labeling and food trends.
The fun and excitement continued
The four teams with the highest scores in each Olympiad then gave their all once again in the grand finale on stage to claim victory and the podium. Paul Stöcklmair and Fabian Bachmayr from Upper Austria won the agricultural category. Chiara Weißensteiner and Hannes Meißel from Styria came out on top in the Pleasure Olympics.
In the running for Salzburg: The Landjugend Köstendorf with Thomas Bachler, Lukas Bachler, Jakob Bachler and Alexander Bachler, Seekirchen with Johannes Spatzenegger, Tobias Winklhofer, Simon Braumann and Manfred Breitfuß as well as a delegation from the Landjugend St. Georgen with Lara Sophie Hauser and Jana Steinkeller and Antoinet van Eck and Johannes Bliem from the Landjugend St. Michael im Lungau.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
