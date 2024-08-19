Kim Dotcom defends himself against extradition to the USA

"The fight goes on"

The founder of the former internet platform Megaupload, who became known as Kim Dotcom, is real name Kim Schmitz and has lived in the Pacific state since 2010. The USA wants to put him on trial for copyright infringement and money laundering on a large scale. If convicted, the 50-year-old could face decades in prison. He was combative on social media and declared: "I love New Zealand. I will not go away."