Storm center registered tens of thousands of lightning strikes

Hail in the St. Pölten area

"Today there were thunderstorms with storms, heavy rain and hail in the St. Pölten area, especially in the north of Austria and in southern Styria," the severe weather center announced on Sunday evening. In Lower Austria, the helpers had to carry out pumping work, remove fallen trees and clean roads. From Sunday afternoon, the St. Pölten, Amstetten, Waldviertel and Weinviertel areas were among those affected. There was also flooding again in Hollabrunn.



Here you can see a video of the hail in St. Pölten.