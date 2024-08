St. Johann “loses” two points, Kuchl clearly

"You can't lose if you keep a clean sheet," is an old soccer adage that St. Johann has taken to heart. Last week and yesterday against Kitzbühel, the team from Pongau didn't concede a goal, but didn't celebrate either. The result is the third draw in the third Western League match. "At the end of the day, you have to talk about two points lost, we presented ourselves from a good side," said coach Andreas Scherer. There was some excitement for referee Philipp Gangl shortly before the end: A kicker slipped into him and he had to be treated with ice spray but was able to whistle for the final minutes. The only thing to improve was the offensive output. "You can build on the performance." The next chance to do so comes on Wednesday at St. Martin/T. in the regional cup.