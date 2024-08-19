Mattresses, upholstery
How dubious sellers rob customers of their sleep
Consumer advocates in Burgenland have received numerous complaints about shady business practices by bedding companies. Customers are lured in with supposed profits.
The range of mattresses, pillows and blankets that promise a healthy night's sleep is enormous. Business in this area is booming. Time and again, there are also sales stands of bedding companies in shopping centers, which are often operated by the companies' contractual or agency partners.
Prizes as a lure
Very often, a wheel of fortune or a raffle is offered and prizes are promised. However, these prizes do not always deliver what they promise. According to the state's Consumer Protection Service, there have been numerous complaints about dubious sales practices. For example, customers are told by telephone a few days later that they have won, e.g. a cushion. An appointment is arranged for the prize to be handed over at the customer's home or in a sales outlet.
Instead of the promised prize, mattresses or bed systems are presented. These are available for purchase at "more favorable conditions". The consequence: as the people affected are mostly older people, they often agree to place an order and conclude contracts due to the harassing sales tactics, according to consumer protection experts. If the customers later want to exercise their right of withdrawal, this is made more difficult or denied. Reason: The Distance and Off-Premises Selling Act (FAGG) with a 14-day right of withdrawal would not apply.
In such cases, it is important to seek legal advice and not to be intimidated.
Vize-Landeschefin Astrid Eisenkopf (SPÖ)
For consumer advocates, this is a case of "undermining the law": as customers are not lured into the seller's business premises immediately or until days later with a supposed prize and conclude a contract, the FAGG is often very cleverly circumvented. "The promised profits are only used as a 'decoy' for further wheeling and dealing," says Deputy Country Manager Astrid Eisenkopf. Such practices must be strictly prohibited. The Service Center for Consumer Protection of the Province of Burgenland offers help by telephone on 057/600 2346.
