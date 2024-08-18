Vorteilswelt
Worried about the club

Ex-professional critical: “Are Bayern transfers enough?”

18.08.2024 12:27

Despite Bayern's convincing performance against Ulm, former goalkeeper Jean-Marie Pfaff has his doubts as to whether the transfer strategy will work out. According to the Belgian, it certainly seemed confused. 

"The question remains whether these transfers will be enough to bring Bayern back to the level needed to become champions," Pfaff told the Abendzeitung newspaper. With Michael OIise (Fulham), Joao Palhinha (Fulham) and Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart), the squad has been strengthened in a targeted manner, but it remains to be seen whether these players will make the difference.

Especially as they have also lost important players, warns the former Bayern professional: "After all, they have lost two mainstays of recent years, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, to Manchester United and the transfer of Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah has not materialized."

Convinced by Eberl
The external impact of the transfers has also often seemed confused, criticizes Pfaff. "There is still talk that players like Leon Goretzka or Kingsley Coman could leave the club. Before the start of the season, it would be helpful if most of the personnel issues had been resolved," warns the 70-year-old, who is worried about the club.

Nevertheless, sporting director Max Eberl has done a good job. He is exactly the right man to bring the record champions back to the top, the Belgian is certain. "In this day and age, when everything is made public, it's much harder to plan a season and arrange transfers," he says, defending Eberl. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

