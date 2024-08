Alonso after Supercup win: “We’re not stupid”

Leverkusen ready, Bayern too?

"That's definitely a clear signal to the other teams that we want to be back. For us too. That we haven't lost our hunger," said keeper Hradecky. The fact that Leverkusen managed this energetic performance after the red card for new signing Martin Terrier (37) increased sporting director Simon Rolfes' anticipation for the new season. "The adrenaline is back," he enthused. "It was important to feel this energy again. It gives us momentum for the next games. That we are ready to perform under pressure."