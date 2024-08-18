Election campaign stop in Upper Austria
Babler entered safe SPÖ territory in Goisern
Andreas Babler toured the Salzkammergut region in his motorhome this week. Stops were made in Bad Ischl, Hallstatt and Bad Goisern. The "Krone" was there for part of the tour and observed the election campaigner from Lower Austria. A local inspection.
Slowly and gently, the white motorhome with Viennese license plates and the SPÖ logo rolls up to the pub in the Goisern district of Au. This Friday, the SPÖ is making a stop at the "Vieh Heli" on its "With heart and brain" tour. This is a butcher's shop and inn. Today they are serving half a grilled chicken with chips or salad for nine euros. That's cheap in comparison, the locals like to come here.
How will SPÖ chairman Andreas Babler, who plans to win the election in the fall, fare here? Can the pragmatic people from the Salzkammergut region go along with him?
A good 100 visitors have come. Anyone with a seat in the garden is offered a "Kesselhoaße" and a drink. But first Babler has to explain why you should vote for him. And it takes less than two minutes before he receives applause. Namely when he talks about the future of "our children": "The SPÖ is not just one of the many offers on the ballot paper, but the alternative."
Babler on the government: "This is pure mismanagement"
And: We need to get out of this shortage economy. "If you look at the healthcare system - it's pure shortage management." Or: "We know that when we go shopping today, we pay a thousand more over the year to cover our basic needs." What he is trying to say is that everything was better when the SPÖ was still in government.
Local MP pushes his way into a group photo
The SPÖ chairman speaks freely, forcefully and rousingly. He is sure to be applauded. Babler is accompanied on this day in the Salzkammergut (there were also stops in Ischl and Hallstatt) by local SPÖ MPs such as Elisabeth Feichtinger, who is also fighting for votes. Photos are taken in the "Hoamat" with the party leader, which can be put to good use. It's worth pushing yourself into the picture from time to time
I want to work hard to put things right. For example, we had the best healthcare system until a few years ago. Now we're experiencing something completely different.
SPÖ-Vorsitzender Andreas Babler in Bad Goisern
Former SPÖ member supports Babler: "Better than in the polls"
The most interesting guest on this day is sitting calmly in the restaurant garden: the red legend Reinhard Winterauer (77), mayor of Bad Goisern for what feels like an eternity, and from 2007 also briefly SPÖ federal managing director, who says: "If someone is elected three times in such a difficult town as Traiskirchen (Babler is mayor there, note), he must have something on the ball - certainly more than many other comrades".
"FPÖ is worse than the polls show"
For him, who was at the forefront of the SPÖ in its best times, one thing is clear: "He is the right candidate. We are in a better position than in the polls and the FPÖ is in a worse position than in the polls."
55.8 percent for red: dream results for the SPÖ
Babler is on safe ground in Goisern, which has also been the case in the past. In this red bastion, the SPÖ recently won the EU elections, leaving the ÖVP and FPÖ behind. In the neighboring municipality of Obertraun, where Egon Höll is the mayor of the SPÖ, it even received 55.8% support. Babler can therefore count on the people in the (red) Salzkammergut.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
