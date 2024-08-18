Bizarre footage
“Thank you, Elon”: Kadyrov brags about Tesla Cybertruck
Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov, who has been sanctioned by the West, has bragged about a cybertruck from the US company Tesla on his Telegram news channel. He had received the "Cyberbeast" from Tesla boss Elon Musk ...
"A truly invulnerable and fast beast", claimed the head of the Russian republic of Chechnya in the North Caucasus. After a tour of the Chechen capital Grozny, the 47-year-old appeared on the truck holding a machine gun, with bullet cartridges around his neck. With a laugh, he said that the "cyberbeast" should soon be of use in the Russian war against Ukraine.
Kadyrov is internationally criticized for serious human rights violations. Civil rights activists accuse the ardent supporter of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin of murdering political opponents, torturing prisoners and kidnapping.
Kadyrov condones war crimes
The ruler himself fills public offices with relatives and, with the silent approval of the Kremlin, repeatedly and demonstratively violates laws. In addition to the clip of the cybertruck, which probably cost the equivalent of more than 100,000 euros, Kadyrov also disseminated images of Ukrainian war dead and prisoners of war.
Like hundreds of members of the Russian power apparatus, he is subject to sanctions by the West. The video is also a reminder to the West that the rich and powerful in Russia are still able to obtain luxury goods that are not allowed to enter the country due to the sanctions. Such imports are organized via middlemen abroad. Kadyrov, for example, has excellent connections in the United Arab Emirates.
Kadyrov: "Elon, thank you!"
In his clip, Kadyrov said: "Elon, thank you!", although it was not clear whether it was a gift. He also invited the billionaire to Chechnya. "I express my sincere gratitude to Elon Musk! This is, of course, the strongest genius of our time and a specialist. A great man!" said Kadyrov. He immediately fell in love - with the car.
