"Wanted to stay another one to two years"

A legal subtlety has turned the planned slow withdrawal - "I wanted to stay on for another year or two and then hand over the office" - into an express train. At the end of April, Pilgerstorfer no longer stood for re-election as chairman in his Steyr I district: "25 years were enough." But in doing so, he laid the foundation for his dismissal. This is because the provincial master fisherman must be a district chairman. "Until now, that wasn't an issue, there are several examples of this," Pilgerstorfer says in an interview with Krone, surprised by the state's tough stance.