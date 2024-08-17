Altach at home
There is still unfinished business with Wolfsberg
SCR Altach are aiming for their first home win of the 2024 calendar year on Sunday (17). Coach Joachim Standfest expects the same effort as in the recent away win against LASK.
It's been a long, long time! December 5, 2023 was the last time Altach fans were able to celebrate a home win for their favorites. Back then, it was a 3-0 win against Austria Lustenau, who were later relegated. Since then, 257 days have passed in which the Rheindörfler have played nine home games. Three of these were lost and six ended in draws. In the end, that was enough to keep the team out of the league, but it hardly caused a storm of enthusiasm in the Schnabelholz. The four matches against current opponents Wolfsberg in the previous season were almost symptomatic: although the team from Vorarlberg were the better team in all four duels, they only managed three draws, the last of which was narrowly lost 1:0 in front of their own fans. So there are still a few scores to settle on Sunday.
"We have to show the same passion as last time in Linz. But I expect a completely different game in which the visitors will try to counter us with their strong transition play," says coach Joachim Standfest. Incidentally, the coach has hardly any personnel worries, only the long-term injured Diego Madritsch and Salif Tietietta are not available.
The coach is not thinking of making any major changes and the formation that was successful in Linz will also be the skeleton for today's starting line-up. The open questions concern the right wing, with Sandro Ingolitsch and the recently strong Kronberger available for selection. And in attack, Lukas Fridrikas could come into play again this time.
Reinforcement Kronberger
Luca Kronberger made the most of his chance in the game in Linz, although the Salzburg native had to replace Ingolitsch in the unfamiliar full-back position after just 20 minutes. "I feel very comfortable in Altach, I'm glad to have been given a chance here," said the 22-year-old. Standfest and sporting director Roland Kirchler arranged the move from Sturm Graz to the Ländle. "The two of them convinced me of the Altach way and gave me a good feeling."
He no longer had that feeling at Sturm Graz: "Graz are moving towards the Champions League, so there was no more room for me," says Kronberger.
