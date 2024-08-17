There is still unfinished business with Wolfsberg

It's been a long, long time! December 5, 2023 was the last time Altach fans were able to celebrate a home win for their favorites. Back then, it was a 3-0 win against Austria Lustenau, who were later relegated. Since then, 257 days have passed in which the Rheindörfler have played nine home games. Three of these were lost and six ended in draws. In the end, that was enough to keep the team out of the league, but it hardly caused a storm of enthusiasm in the Schnabelholz. The four matches against current opponents Wolfsberg in the previous season were almost symptomatic: although the team from Vorarlberg were the better team in all four duels, they only managed three draws, the last of which was narrowly lost 1:0 in front of their own fans. So there are still a few scores to settle on Sunday.