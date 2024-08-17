Arrest in Tyrol
Afghan threatened to kill Chancellor Nehammer
In the middle of the political debate about the fight against Islamist terror, an Afghan threatened to kill Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). The handcuffs have now clicked for the man in Tyrol. The 28-year-old is in custody, as the newspaper "Krone" has learned.
The threat came a few days ago as a direct message on Instagram. "Change or I'll come to parliament and kill you," wrote the 28-year-old asylum seeker. The Afghan has also been convicted of other criminal offenses. He was originally arrested for roughhousing in Telfs in Tyrol.
I'll cut your head off. Change or I'll come to parliament and kill you.
Suspect originally arrested for violent offenses
The suspect was then investigated by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in close cooperation with regional police units and taken into custody because of his threat against the Chancellor. His explanation that the devil had written the message was of no use to him.
The Afghan came to Austria in May 2015. His asylum application was originally rejected by the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum, but was finally granted by the Federal Administrative Court after an appeal. In the meantime, his status as a person entitled to subsidiary protection has been revoked. He writes in his message that he is a Christian and not a Muslim, but according to the Ministry of the Interior this is not true. He also describes himself as "Essa ibni maryum". This is a prophet in the Koran who refers to Jesus of Nazareth.
Incident in the middle of the debate on combating terrorism
The threat comes in the middle of the debate about Islamist terror and how it can be combated. It was triggered by the cancellation of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna due to the threat of terrorism. Since then, the issue has become a major election campaign hit.
The ÖVP is calling for surveillance options for intelligence services, a tightening of the law on political parties and associations and an extension of prison sentences for non-deradicalized individuals. "We do not tolerate Islamist activities and death threats. Anyone who does this will be investigated by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and held accountable. Islamist extremists will be dealt with uncompromisingly and with the full force of the rule of law," said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.
SPÖ wants a "terror defense center"
The other parties reject the ÖVP's demands and warn against surveillance of the population. They would rather shed light on the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and its work. On Saturday, the SPÖ also proposed the establishment of an extremism and terrorism defense center. This should be a coordination platform that brings together representatives of the security agencies as well as civil society. The headquarters of such a center should be in Vienna, with branch offices in all federal states.
