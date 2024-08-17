Afghan threatened to kill Chancellor Nehammer

The Afghan came to Austria in May 2015. His asylum application was originally rejected by the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum, but was finally granted by the Federal Administrative Court after an appeal. In the meantime, his status as a person entitled to subsidiary protection has been revoked. He writes in his message that he is a Christian and not a Muslim, but according to the Ministry of the Interior this is not true. He also describes himself as "Essa ibni maryum". This is a prophet in the Koran who refers to Jesus of Nazareth.