Lions Club
“You have to be prepared to actively help”
Thomas Lang (49) has been a proud member of the Lions Club charity since 2012. The "District Governor" reveals in a big "Krone" interview about its activities.
"Krone": Mr. Lang, almost everyone is familiar with the Lions Club - you often see pictures of golf tournaments or other glamorous events in the media. But isn't it all about the good cause?
Thomas Lang: Yes. It's a shame that we are usually associated with such events, because we Lions help a lot and work on a voluntary basis for social projects that need financial support. Unfortunately, the people who ultimately receive the money usually want to remain anonymous. That's why our work is not so tangible for the public.
What qualities does a "lion" need to have?
You have to be willing to share some of your own happiness and actively help out. If you enjoy rolling up your shirt sleeves, then you've come to the right place. Because with us, it's not just a case of "open your wallet". Our donations are largely generated through activities, i.e. campaigns and events. For example, we organize concerts, tree-planting campaigns, flea markets and barbecues. The focus is therefore clearly on voluntary work.
Facts & Figures
The first Lions Club was founded 107 years ago in the USA by insurance salesman Melvin Jones. The current headquarters are located in Oak Brook, Illinois. The institution, which is active in over 200 countries, has more than 1.4 million members in over 50,000 clubs, making it the largest charitable organization in the world. There are ten Lions Clubs in Vorarlberg alone.
What was and is your personal motivation?
When you are there when donations are handed over - such as during our Mother's Day campaign, where we supported 30 widows with vouchers - then you see the positive impact of your contribution. Sometimes people are also affected by disasters - without our support, they would be devastated. What sets us apart is that we can help personally, quickly and unbureaucratically.
Does the money go directly to those in need?
Yes, but we don't provide support in the form of money. Instead, we cover bills for medication or treatment, for example, to ensure that every donation is used for its intended purpose. We once supported a family whose children suffered from a very rare disease for two years with expensive medication. We help people who have been torn from their lives by serious accidents. During the pandemic, we even helped a circus once because it could no longer feed its animals. There are numerous fields of activity.
Nowadays, more and more people are suffering from financial hardship. How does the Lions Club recognize this?
We need to grow in order to be able to meet the increasing needs. The average age of our members is advancing, so we also want to attract younger people to our organization. We are lucky in Vorarlberg that our clubs are very active and have sufficient funds. There are many people with needs and concerns. Unfortunately, we can't help financially in all cases. But we also provide advice. We have bankers, lawyers and doctors as members who are happy to give tips on how to get a difficult situation under control.
How can people become members of the Lions?
By approaching our members - almost everyone knows a "Lion" - and expressing your interest. You should be a social person who is happy to make a contribution to society. There is also the opportunity to find out for yourself in advance at one of our meetings. The clubs are usually very open when it comes to new recordings. However, it has to be a good fit for both sides. If you want to make a difference, you can always find a way to get together.
The average age of our members is advanced, so we also want to attract younger people to our organization.
Thomas Lang
Doesn't networking also play a role?
If our members were only in the club for the contacts, it wouldn't work in the long run. But the fact is that we are very well networked - both in the clubs and internationally. This also guarantees that the help gets to where it is urgently needed. In addition, there is always someone who has a good idea and the necessary resources.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.