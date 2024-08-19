“You have to be prepared to actively help”

Nowadays, more and more people are suffering from financial hardship. How does the Lions Club recognize this?

We need to grow in order to be able to meet the increasing needs. The average age of our members is advancing, so we also want to attract younger people to our organization. We are lucky in Vorarlberg that our clubs are very active and have sufficient funds. There are many people with needs and concerns. Unfortunately, we can't help financially in all cases. But we also provide advice. We have bankers, lawyers and doctors as members who are happy to give tips on how to get a difficult situation under control.