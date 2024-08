Search operation: family fears for missing Carinthian woman

And so, early on Wednesday morning, around 40 mountain rescuers set off into the rough terrain on the Katschberg to search for the missing pensioner Anneliese L. - so far in vain. As reported, the 74-year-old had set off on Sunday to look for mushrooms in the Gontal valley, and since then there has been no trace of the Carinthian woman. Only her parked car has been found.