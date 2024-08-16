Cora Schumacher: “Stung my heart”

In the interview, Cora went on to explain how hard it hit her that Ralf had always denied being gay - even to her. "I feel used. Robbed of my best years," said the 47-year-old, who was married to the ex-racing driver from 2001 to 2015 and has a son with him. Now she asks herself: "Was he honest with me? And most importantly: did he love me at all?"