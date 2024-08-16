Vorteilswelt
Ralf's coming out

Cora Schumacher: “Stung my heart”

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 14:44

In an interview, Cora Schumacher has now spoken about her ex-husband Ralf's coming out. And asserts that she only found out about it through the Instagram post.

Until Ralf Schumacher came out, she knew nothing about it, Cora Schumacher told Der Spiegel in an interview. "If the impression is now suddenly being created that Ralf had long since officially introduced Étienne to me as his partner, then that's a lie." 

"A stab in the heart"
Although she had met her ex's partner, he had been introduced to her as Ralf's assistant, she explained. 

The ex-jungle camper said she was very disappointed that her ex had made such a secret of it. "It was such a stab in the heart. After all, coming out always affects those around you, including the ex-wife with whom you had a child. And yes, I wish Ralf had included me or at least let me in on it."

Cora feels "used"
She therefore feels "compelled to correct my public image. Just like Mr. Schumacher has the right to come out of the closet. Has he thought for a moment about the consequences for me?" Cora continued.

Ralf Schumacher, on the other hand, informed Der Spiegel in a lawyer's letter that it was "inaccurate" that Cora "only found out that Ralf was in a relationship with his partner Étienne through his public coming out", according to Der Spiegel. He did not want to comment on further accusations made by his ex-wife.

In the interview, Cora went on to explain how hard it hit her that Ralf had always denied being gay - even to her. "I feel used. Robbed of my best years," said the 47-year-old, who was married to the ex-racing driver from 2001 to 2015 and has a son with him. Now she asks herself: "Was he honest with me? And most importantly: did he love me at all?"

No "marriage of convenience"!
In any case, she doesn't want to accept the accusation that she was bought off. "So if I have to read today that I entered into a supposed marriage of convenience or had an arrangement - no, I didn't."

She therefore doesn't understand why her ex "hasn't done anything in the slightest, until today, to clarify my image in public and with all this mockery, this ridicule, these malicious rumors about me."

She is a "leftover housewife. A mother without a child," Cora sighed in conclusion. Because she doesn't know "what to do with my life. I've actually given up hope of finding happiness in my private life".

