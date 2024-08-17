For empty offices
After downsizing: Steyr Automotive is looking for tenants
Steyr Automotive is now reacting to the downsizing of its workforce. The vehicle manufacturer, which has been owned by Styrian entrepreneur Siegfried Wolf since fall 2021, is looking for tenants for vacant offices on the former MAN plant site.
At the end of July, it was announced that Steyr Automotive had registered 200 employees for redundancy with the AMS early warning system, meaning that the number of employees at the former MAN plant could even fall below the 1,000 mark.
Less than three years after the takeover by Siegfried Wolf, who had big plans for the Steyr site together with the Russian GAZ Group, the vehicle manufacturer has shrunk enormously. The war and the associated sanctions threw a spanner in the works for the Styrian entrepreneur.
A difficult environment
The lighthouse project with e-truck start-up Volta was massively shaken by insolvency. Despite acquisitions such as the special body business of M-U-T, the order situation is difficult, in addition to the general uncertainty in many markets.
Because Steyr Automotive now occupies much less space on the factory premises, the company is actively looking for tenants. The location database standortooe.at now lists 2500 square meters of offices and meeting rooms in Schönauerstrasse, which are available immediately. If required, the space can also be divided and thus reduced in size.
