Valencia v FC Barcelona – LIVE from 21:30

"I firmly believe that ..."

Flick, on the other hand, assured that his charges would do better in the first LaLiga game in Valencia. Against Monaco, the team of Vorarlberg coach Adi Hütter, the successor to Barca legend Xavi Hernandez said that the pressing and passing game, among other things, had not worked. "I know how demanding this job can be," said former Bayern coach Flick. "I firmly believe that we are on the right path and want us to have fun together."