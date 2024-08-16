Tears and screaming
Jungle star chokes on waterbuck penis
Abstruse gaps in knowledge, shortness of breath due to a waterbuck penis and a full-blown rebellion against the bosses: the jungle camp is back on the screen. The first episode released on RTL+ on Thursday was highly emotional and loud. At the center of it all: bickering, tears and screaming.
Former "Köln 50667" actor David Ortega accused his fellow campers of bullying ("You're such a disgrace!"). They retaliated with a kind of civil uprising against the 38-year-old bearded man.
Many things are different this time
But first things first: The new season is not a regular edition of the reality show, but a special edition. The occasion is the 20th anniversary of the show, which first aired in 2004. Many things are different this time. RTL is not broadcasting the format at the beginning of the year, but in the summer. The setting is not Australia, but South Africa. The show is not live, but pre-recorded. And: without exception, the campers who have already appeared in previous seasons will be taking part. "Legends", as RTL calls them.
People like presenter Giulia Siegel (49), actor Winfried Glatzeder (79), ex-footballer Thorsten Legat (55) and reality star Gigi Birofio (25) are therefore fighting for food and dignity. And David Ortega, who was eliminated early in his 2016 season and looks strikingly different today than he did back then. His once raspy short hair has given way to a fluffy mane and a druid beard.
All against Ortega
His behavior in the camp shortly after moving in is just as noticeable as the change in appearance. Early in the morning, for example, he sits by the campfire next to a roll of toilet paper and talks about children's TV shows and leopards. He suddenly asks reality veteran Kader Loth (51) whether she was born in Germany. She replies, sleepily annoyed: "I don't even know where I am right now!" A canter for bigger disagreements.
Inexplicably, Ortega is then appointed team manager. Not an honorary position, but one that is generally understood to have legislative power, as the team leader organizes the jungle camp.
Knappik with his mouth covered in blood
This increase in power, combined with existing skepticism among his colleagues (Gigi: "He's a bit creepy. Not that I'm asleep and then he comes at night.") escalates. As is so often the case, the argument is sparked by the topic of veganism. In the first big joint test, the campers once again have to choke down all kinds of disgusting stuff.
While Sarah Knappik (37) downs several glasses of pureed goat's stomach and then looks like she's from a zombie movie casting with her mouth covered in blood, Ortega refuses. Instead, he refers to the ten commandments.
Ortega is dropped
He then feels that his fellow contestants "don't take veganism seriously". The man, who still calls himself a "great peace politician" in his introduction, shouts at his colleagues: "Shame on you all!"
The result: a spontaneous plenary session is held and Ortega is removed as team leader. Mola Adebisi (51) is supposed to break the news and introduces the conversation like a department head who has to send someone out the door with a seminar on non-violent communication behind him. He says to Ortega: "You also need a general update." The argument fails to calm down.
If this is all far too conflict-ridden for you, you will also find amusement in the jungle - especially with Kader Loth. The grande dame of trash TV ("I'm one of the most serious people in Germany.") finds herself in the awkward position of greeting Winfried Glatzeder, the former "Belmondo of the East", which she clearly finds difficult. "Winfried... Glatzer," she says, "but I thought you were long dead." She recapitulates his film success "The Legend of Paul and Paula" as "Paula and Paulina".
Meanwhile, reality star Gigi Birofio fails to smuggle cigarettes into camp in his pants - close to his bottom. However, he shows what the body part is capable of a little later when he noisily flatulates in front of presenter Sonja Zietlow. This reminds knowledgeable jungle viewers of a scene from his 2023 season. The term "jungle legend" has many shades.
Legat chokes on a waterbuck penis
Meanwhile, the always highly motivated former footballer Thorsten Legat experiences a dramatic moment. During the food test, he concentrates on munching on chopped waterbuck penis - shortly afterwards he turns red.
Several campers and presenter Sonja Zietlow rush over to slap Legat on the back. "I couldn't breathe," explains the ex-footballer, visibly shaken, once the situation has been resolved. The disgusting food had stuck.
What has not yet been seen at the start: reality contestant Elena Miras (32), who has been announced as a participant but has not yet appeared. According to RTL.de, she will join the jungle squad later as a surprise. Sonja Zietlow was also still the sole presenter for large parts of the show. Co-host Jan Köppen had a fever at the time of the recording and had to take it easy.
