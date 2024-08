The billion-dollar hunt for Manchester City begins

The big hunted team is Manchester City under head coach Pep Guardiola, who are aiming for their fifth championship title in a row. To achieve this, the Citizens are relying on the strength of their squad. Compared to Chelsea, who have spent almost 850 million pounds in the last five years, City have only invested a seventh of that. Guardiola: "We didn't want to spend a lot of money on players who don't play many matches."