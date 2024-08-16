Settles accounts with haters
Christina Aguilera: “I don’t give a shit!”
"I've matured and I don't give a shit what your opinion is!" Christina Aguilera couldn't care less about the speculation about how she managed to lose so much weight in recent months.
In a new interview with "Glamour" magazine, the "Dirrty" singer is outraged at how the media has always focused on her figure since the release of her debut album "Genie In a Bottle" in 1999.
Unlike back then, all comments about her body now go in one ear and out the other for the 43-year-old: "I don't give a damn what's said - it's just other people's business."
Career characterized by body shaming
Aguilera reveals that at the beginning of her career, she "drew all my self-esteem from my super-thin figure". It was therefore a hard blow for her when her teenage body "filled out" in her early 20s.
The first public criticism and negative headlines quickly followed: "The fact that my body was changing didn't seem acceptable. People said 'Oh, she's getting fatter'." People from her industry said to her face: "I thought your body was better as a skinny teen!"
Hated virgin image
Aguilera also shocks by admitting that she herself is not a fan of her own early career successes: "I didn't love that bubblegum act. You had to be a virgin, but you didn't have to act like one." Back then, when she performed her hits "Genie", "What a Girl Wants" and "Come on Over" at gigs, "I quickly got bored". She found her music and her show "one-dimensional in their creativity".
Aguilera also regrets that she was unable to enjoy her life for a long time when she was young - because of her busy schedule: "I really had every second of my existence planned out. You can't live your life just for work - especially if you don't enjoy it. Then you get burnout!"
"Love a good make-out moment"
Today, "Xtina" is celebrating her legendary kiss scene with Madonna and Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards: "I love a good make-out moment. I love having a concept that I have to be a certain character for."
As a reminder, during a medley of "Like a Virgin," "Hollywood" and "Work It," Britney and Christina sang in sexy wedding dresses while Madonna dressed as the groom.
Aguilera still raves about the performance with the snazzy smooch at the end of the number, which went down in pop history: "It was so cool to be part of such a huge moment with Madonna up there. It was really fun and even during rehearsals the energy between us was magical!"
