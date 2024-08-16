Christina Aguilera: “I don’t give a shit!”

Hated virgin image

Aguilera also shocks by admitting that she herself is not a fan of her own early career successes: "I didn't love that bubblegum act. You had to be a virgin, but you didn't have to act like one." Back then, when she performed her hits "Genie", "What a Girl Wants" and "Come on Over" at gigs, "I quickly got bored". She found her music and her show "one-dimensional in their creativity".