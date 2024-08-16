Salute tournament
Open Bulls bill in the duel of the champions
The Salute tournament starts today in Zell am See with four absolute top teams. In the evening, the champions from Austria and Switzerland will clash with Salzburg and Zurich. Eisbullen coach David is looking forward to the summit: "A first-class challenge."
The return of the traditional Red Bull Salute last year in Zell am See was a hit - with hot games, great spectator interest and a great atmosphere in the Ke Kelit Arena. The 17th edition of the international invitational tournament in the mountain town is set to continue in the same vein.
Today's second semi-final match (19:30) is a clash between the champions from Austria and Switzerland. In other words: Red Bull Salzburg against ZSC Lions. "We're really looking forward to playing against an opponent like that. Like Salute as a whole, it will be something very special again," says striker Benjamin Nissner on behalf of the Eisbullen, who still have a score to settle with the Zurich team. Last year, they narrowly lost the game for third place 0:1. The Bulls have eight cracks who have been nominated for the Olympic qualifying tournament in Bratislava at the end of August: Goalie Kickert, Stapelfeldt, Raffl, Schneider, Nissner, Thaler, Huber and Wukovits - the last two were still sick on Wednesday.
Salzburg coach Oliver David also knows ZSC from his time as "co" at Biel in Switzerland: "They are one of the best clubs in Europe, have a broad squad and a high level of play. It's a first-class challenge." The team led by 63-year-old Marc Crawford, who has 15 years of experience as an NHL coach, beat Lausanne in seven finals in the last National League (NLA) season to win their tenth championship title. The Lions (with Austrian Vinzenz Rohrer) are at the Salute for the fifth time, winning the tournament in Salzburg in 2006 (see table on the right).
The opening game will be played today (16) between Red Bull's sister club Munich and Växjö Lakers. The Swedes last won the SHL title in their home country in 2022/23, but were crushed by Rögle in the semi-finals (0:4) in the spring. The question of all salute questions again this year: Will the two "canned" teams clash for the first time on the final day - this time it's a Saturday? The option has already been given seven times, seven times it hasn't happened.
Red Bull Salute: Today: semi-finals: RB Munich - Växjö Lakers (16), RB Salzburg - ZSC Lions (19.30); Saturday: third place match (15); final (19, both at Ke Kelit Arena Zell am See).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.