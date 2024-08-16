Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Salute tournament

Open Bulls bill in the duel of the champions

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 11:30

The Salute tournament starts today in Zell am See with four absolute top teams. In the evening, the champions from Austria and Switzerland will clash with Salzburg and Zurich. Eisbullen coach David is looking forward to the summit: "A first-class challenge."

comment0 Kommentare

The return of the traditional Red Bull Salute last year in Zell am See was a hit - with hot games, great spectator interest and a great atmosphere in the Ke Kelit Arena. The 17th edition of the international invitational tournament in the mountain town is set to continue in the same vein.

Today's second semi-final match (19:30) is a clash between the champions from Austria and Switzerland. In other words: Red Bull Salzburg against ZSC Lions. "We're really looking forward to playing against an opponent like that. Like Salute as a whole, it will be something very special again," says striker Benjamin Nissner on behalf of the Eisbullen, who still have a score to settle with the Zurich team. Last year, they narrowly lost the game for third place 0:1. The Bulls have eight cracks who have been nominated for the Olympic qualifying tournament in Bratislava at the end of August: Goalie Kickert, Stapelfeldt, Raffl, Schneider, Nissner, Thaler, Huber and Wukovits - the last two were still sick on Wednesday. 

In action at the Abo edition: Defender Chay Genoway (left) - today against ZSC Lions. (Bild: Gintare Karpaviciute - EC Red Bull Salzburg)
In action at the Abo edition: Defender Chay Genoway (left) - today against ZSC Lions.
(Bild: Gintare Karpaviciute - EC Red Bull Salzburg)

Salzburg coach Oliver David also knows ZSC from his time as "co" at Biel in Switzerland: "They are one of the best clubs in Europe, have a broad squad and a high level of play. It's a first-class challenge." The team led by 63-year-old Marc Crawford, who has 15 years of experience as an NHL coach, beat Lausanne in seven finals in the last National League (NLA) season to win their tenth championship title. The Lions (with Austrian Vinzenz Rohrer) are at the Salute for the fifth time, winning the tournament in Salzburg in 2006 (see table on the right).

The opening game will be played today (16) between Red Bull's sister club Munich and Växjö Lakers. The Swedes last won the SHL title in their home country in 2022/23, but were crushed by Rögle in the semi-finals (0:4) in the spring. The question of all salute questions again this year: Will the two "canned" teams clash for the first time on the final day - this time it's a Saturday? The option has already been given seven times, seven times it hasn't happened.

Red Bull Salute: Today: semi-finals: RB Munich - Växjö Lakers (16), RB Salzburg - ZSC Lions (19.30); Saturday: third place match (15); final (19, both at Ke Kelit Arena Zell am See).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Robert Groiss
Robert Groiss
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf