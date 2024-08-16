Open Bulls bill in the duel of the champions

Today's second semi-final match (19:30) is a clash between the champions from Austria and Switzerland. In other words: Red Bull Salzburg against ZSC Lions. "We're really looking forward to playing against an opponent like that. Like Salute as a whole, it will be something very special again," says striker Benjamin Nissner on behalf of the Eisbullen, who still have a score to settle with the Zurich team. Last year, they narrowly lost the game for third place 0:1. The Bulls have eight cracks who have been nominated for the Olympic qualifying tournament in Bratislava at the end of August: Goalie Kickert, Stapelfeldt, Raffl, Schneider, Nissner, Thaler, Huber and Wukovits - the last two were still sick on Wednesday.