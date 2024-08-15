Vorteilswelt
European Cup madness

Ajax only advance to the play-off after 34 (!) penalties

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 23:32

Like SK Rapid, Ajax Amsterdam are also in the play-off for the Europa League 2024/25 - but unlike the Green & Whites, the Dutch team made it very exciting before they could celebrate their promotion! After winning the first leg 1-0 at home, Panathinaikos Athens scored in the 89th minute to force extra time and then a penalty shoot-out, it took until the 34th (!) penalty for a decision to be made ...

comment0 Kommentare

That was the optimism going into the second leg at home in the Johan-Cruijff-Arena, having put themselves in an excellent starting position a week ago thanks to Steven Berghuis' golden goal.

However, they were simply unable to seal the deal early on at home - and when the majority of the fans in the stadium were already expecting at least a lackluster 0-0 draw, the Greeks struck in the 89th minute through Teté.

Extra time followed - and because it remained goalless - a penalty shoot-out. This began ideally from Ajax's point of view, as Daniel Mancini's attempt for Panathinaikos did not land in the goal - advantage Ajax!

But only until Brian Brobbey, who could have scored the final penalty for Ajax, missed - and so a historic penalty shoot-out took its course. Curiously, penalty takers 13 to 16 all failed.

After Kenneth Taylor had scored for Ajax to make it 12:12, but Greece's Filip Mladenović had then missed, Brobbey once again had victory at his feet for the Dutch side. But nothing again!

After Vilhena had failed to score for Panathinakos against 40 (!) year-old Ajax keeper Remko Pasveer (five successful saves!), defender Anton Gaaei, who had scored on his first attempt, was allowed to try again for Ajax: And the second attempt was also in - and Ajax was through to the next round ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Maierhofer
Hannes Maierhofer
