Ajax only advance to the play-off after 34 (!) penalties

Like SK Rapid, Ajax Amsterdam are also in the play-off for the Europa League 2024/25 - but unlike the Green & Whites, the Dutch team made it very exciting before they could celebrate their promotion! After winning the first leg 1-0 at home, Panathinaikos Athens scored in the 89th minute to force extra time and then a penalty shoot-out, it took until the 34th (!) penalty for a decision to be made ...