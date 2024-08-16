Successful kick-off
Frequency Festival recycles lasting souvenirs
When environmental protection meets party atmosphere, the Frequency Festival is in full swing. With recycled cans as new souvenirs. And an interim review of the first day of the festival that makes you happy.
With Ed Sheeran, a megastar got the Frequency Festival off to a prestigious start on Wednesday. And for a successful "homecoming" to the city on the Traisen. The musician had already been a guest in St. Pölten in 2012. While he played as an unknown afternoon act in front of 200 visitors back then, this year the Brit ignited a veritable firework display of hits in front of around 45,000 people. The audience thanked him with an exuberant atmosphere and an audible confidence in his lyrics.
The festival's sustainability concept is also generating a lot of enthusiasm. The latest highlight was achieved by the organizer in cooperation with the Montan University Leoben. As reported, melted aluminum cans are turned into lasting souvenirs for festival visitors. Up to 30,000 drinks cans will be collected using a mobile system, melted down on site and turned into commemorative coins.
Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler came to see the "Upcycling Live Project" for herself and paid a visit to the Montan-Uni stand. Last year, the minister called on festival guests on social media to "not throw away garbage carelessly in order to protect nature as much as possible".
Quiet festival start despite musical fireworks
Day one of this year's Frequency Festival in St. Pölten has been successfully concluded. In addition to the musical fireworks, Wednesday was "absolutely calm in every respect" from the point of view of the emergency services - apart from minor drug-related offences, as city police commander Franz Bäuchler emphasizes.
The Red Cross treated 350 people on site, twelve of whom had to be taken to hospital. Apart from often heat-related circulatory problems and minor cuts, more insect bites had to be treated on the first day of the festival. The ÖAMTC provided technical assistance with starting and unlocking aids.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
