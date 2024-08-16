Frequency Festival recycles lasting souvenirs

With Ed Sheeran, a megastar got the Frequency Festival off to a prestigious start on Wednesday. And for a successful "homecoming" to the city on the Traisen. The musician had already been a guest in St. Pölten in 2012. While he played as an unknown afternoon act in front of 200 visitors back then, this year the Brit ignited a veritable firework display of hits in front of around 45,000 people. The audience thanked him with an exuberant atmosphere and an audible confidence in his lyrics.