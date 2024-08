Kindergartens are expanding: More space for two-year-olds

In Neulengbach in the district of St. Pölten, Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister, State Councillor for Education, gave an outlook on the upcoming kindergarten year 2024/25. Together with Johannes Pressl, President of the Association of Municipalities, she explained in the newly built kindergarten in the district of Haag: "With the start of the school and kindergarten year in September, the next big chunk of the blue-yellow childcare offensive will be tackled. Now it's specifically about integrating two-year-olds into childcare."