Just like in the Middle Ages: the knights are on the loose here!

Mead from our own production

If you don't want your own Feitl, you can also let off steam with archery, axe throwing, wheel of fortune or pony riding. The best place to quench your thirst is at the "Metfred", where you can sample mead from our own production. However, the highlight of the day is probably the jousting tournaments: over a period of almost two hours, you can escape from everyday life and watch the spectacle in a ring that can accommodate around 1200 people.