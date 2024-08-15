Sommeregg Castle
Just like in the Middle Ages: the knights are on the loose here!
There's plenty going on at Sommeregg Castle on Lake Millstatt until August 18th - including a medieval market, jousting tournaments and culinary delights!
The Knights' Games have been taking place at Sommeregg Castle in Seeboden on Lake Millstatt for 26 years. As soon as you enter the market area, directly below the castle, you have the feeling of being transported back a millennium in time: from a distance you can hear horses neighing, accompanied by bagpipe melodies, the smell of spices from distant lands fills the air. People in smocks and medieval dress stand at the market stalls and greet new arrivals.
Making Feitl yourself
The route leads past stalls from a wide variety of traders, with a wide range of products on offer - such as drinking horns made from cow horn, stoneware tableware, wooden goods made from olive wood and pocket knives, also known as Feitl: "Feitl have been made here in Trattenbach in Upper Austria for over 500 years. The medieval market is something very special for us - you can even make your own Feitl here at our stand!" says Paul Gruber, whose father runs a stand, proudly.
I like the variety of stalls here, and especially the tournament itself, of course! Everyone here is also so nice! I feel at home.
Mead from our own production
If you don't want your own Feitl, you can also let off steam with archery, axe throwing, wheel of fortune or pony riding. The best place to quench your thirst is at the "Metfred", where you can sample mead from our own production. However, the highlight of the day is probably the jousting tournaments: over a period of almost two hours, you can escape from everyday life and watch the spectacle in a ring that can accommodate around 1200 people.
Knights saddle up their horses and compete against each other in an exciting tournament. A real highlight for young and old! Until Sunday, August 18, 2024, there is still the opportunity to visit the knights' games and the medieval market: the market opens daily from 1 pm, tournaments take place at 3 pm and 7 pm, except on Sundays and public holidays at 11:30 am and 5:30 pm.
Medieval food and torture museum
If you don't have time this year, you can also visit Sommeregg Castle outside of the knights' games - it's still open until the end of October! Highlights include the castle restaurant with medieval fare and the torture museum.
