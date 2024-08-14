Lauterbach kidnapping: man sentenced to prison

According to the indictment, the group wanted to paralyze the power supply in Germany for weeks with explosives attacks. A subversion action was to take place in May 2022. In addition, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) was to be kidnapped. At the beginning of July, one of the group's supporters was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence. In addition, the trial of five alleged ringleaders has been ongoing for more than a year (see video above).