Lauterbach kidnapping: man sentenced to prison
A man has now been sentenced to prison in Düsseldorf for his alleged involvement in the planned kidnapping of German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. He is a member of the terrorist organization "Kaiserreichsgruppe".
According to the indictment, the group wanted to paralyze the power supply in Germany for weeks with explosives attacks. A subversion action was to take place in May 2022. In addition, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) was to be kidnapped. At the beginning of July, one of the group's supporters was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence. In addition, the trial of five alleged ringleaders has been ongoing for more than a year (see video above).
"Corona opponents on the wrong track"
A 50-year-old former building technician at a regional clinic has now been found guilty of both membership of a terrorist organization and preparing a highly treasonous enterprise. He was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison, having already served ten months on remand.
During the trial, the father of the family confessed to having joined the "Kaiserreichsgruppe" and supporting its plans to overthrow the regime. However, he had rejected a planned kidnapping of Angela Merkel. However, his lawyers portrayed him as a "paper tiger" who was not a "Reichsbürger", "but a corona opponent who had gone astray". He just wanted to make himself important and had learned his lesson.
He is not an original Reichsbürger, but someone who was radicalized by the circumstances.
Der Senat in Düsseldorf
Testified against co-conspirators
In the Senate's view, the convicted man is "someone who was radicalized by the circumstances". The judges credited the plumber with having confessed and testified against co-conspirators. The arrest warrant was therefore suspended subject to reporting requirements, meaning that the man is free again for the time being. After the trial, his family and friends welcomed him outside the court with champagne.
