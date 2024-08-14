Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Right-wing coup plans

Lauterbach kidnapping: man sentenced to prison

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 18:58

A man has now been sentenced to prison in Düsseldorf for his alleged involvement in the planned kidnapping of German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. He is a member of the terrorist organization "Kaiserreichsgruppe".

comment0 Kommentare

According to the indictment, the group wanted to paralyze the power supply in Germany for weeks with explosives attacks. A subversion action was to take place in May 2022. In addition, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) was to be kidnapped. At the beginning of July, one of the group's supporters was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence. In addition, the trial of five alleged ringleaders has been ongoing for more than a year (see video above).

Karl Lauterbach (Bild: AFP)
Karl Lauterbach
(Bild: AFP)

"Corona opponents on the wrong track"
A 50-year-old former building technician at a regional clinic has now been found guilty of both membership of a terrorist organization and preparing a highly treasonous enterprise. He was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison, having already served ten months on remand.

During the trial, the father of the family confessed to having joined the "Kaiserreichsgruppe" and supporting its plans to overthrow the regime. However, he had rejected a planned kidnapping of Angela Merkel. However, his lawyers portrayed him as a "paper tiger" who was not a "Reichsbürger", "but a corona opponent who had gone astray". He just wanted to make himself important and had learned his lesson.

Zitat Icon

He is not an original Reichsbürger, but someone who was radicalized by the circumstances.

Der Senat in Düsseldorf

Testified against co-conspirators
In the Senate's view, the convicted man is "someone who was radicalized by the circumstances". The judges credited the plumber with having confessed and testified against co-conspirators. The arrest warrant was therefore suspended subject to reporting requirements, meaning that the man is free again for the time being. After the trial, his family and friends welcomed him outside the court with champagne.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf