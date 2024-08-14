Against his girlfriend
Princess Mette-Marit’s son admits violence
The son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit (50), Marius Borg Høiby, has admitted to being violent towards his girlfriend. He also destroyed objects in her apartment, the 27-year-old said in a statement.
He had been under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, according to a text sent by Høiby's lawyer to the Norwegian broadcaster NRK. The Norwegian was also suffering from mental health problems. However, his drug abuse and his diagnoses could not excuse "what (...) happened". The son of Princess Mette-Marit said that he wanted to take responsibility for his actions and tell the police the truth.
However, the most important thing for him is to apologize to his girlfriend and family. "I know that my behavior had a big impact on them".
Temporarily arrested
As reported, Mette-Marit's son was arrested in Oslo on August 4 on charges of assault and damage to property (see video above). However, he was released the following day. The police are still investigating.
The Norwegian crown princess traveled to the Olympic Games in Paris a little later than planned last week due to the incident. Crown Prince Haakon (51) described the investigation into his stepson as "a serious matter". Høiby comes from a previous relationship and had withdrawn from the public eye in recent years.
