Huge crane threatened to topple onto the road

The Florianis received an unusual emergency call from the police at 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. A large crane, which was working on the construction site for the future U2 station at Augustinplatz in Neubau, sank deep into the ground and rubble and finally tipped over. The crawler chassis of the vehicle also protruded onto the road, blocking traffic at the junction between Neustiftgasse and Kirchengasse.