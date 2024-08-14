At a subway construction site
Huge crane threatened to topple onto the road
A tricky operation for the Vienna Fire Brigade on Wednesday morning. A moving construction crane tipped over at the Augustinplatz U2 construction site, with the damaged vehicle protruding out onto the road. Buses were canceled, roads were closed and the crane was erected.
The Florianis received an unusual emergency call from the police at 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. A large crane, which was working on the construction site for the future U2 station at Augustinplatz in Neubau, sank deep into the ground and rubble and finally tipped over. The crawler chassis of the vehicle also protruded onto the road, blocking traffic at the junction between Neustiftgasse and Kirchengasse.
Fire department deployed with special vehicle
According to fire department spokesman Lukas Schauer, the emergency services deployed a total of 18 men and six vehicles, including a special crane vehicle, to defuse the situation. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but the bottleneck had to be closed to all traffic for several hours.
Buses can run again
At the request of the "Krone", Wiener Linien finally announced that the 48A and 13A buses were able to resume normal service at midday. The intersection of Neustiftgasse and Kirchengasse was also reopened to traffic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
