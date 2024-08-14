Amstetten strong
“Everyone at the club has earned this”
Second division side Amstetten are finally back on the road to success. The big summer shake-up is already bearing fruit in the Mostviertel. After three competitive wins in a row, coach Patrick Enengl is nevertheless consciously putting the brakes on the euphoria.
When looking at the second division table, some Amstetten fans probably have to look twice...
Sure, after two games the Mostviertel team has already won two three-pointers. Or: Two points more than in the entire first half of last season. The confident start to the Cup against Traiskirchen was followed by victories against newly promoted Voitsberg and Stripfing. "That's extremely good. The performances are top. I like the way we're performing at the moment," beams coach Patrick Enengl, whose squad was completely overhauled in the summer.
Against Stripfing, Kurt, Offenthaler and Yilmaz were the only three players left in the starting eleven from the previous season. "You don't need the best people for your philosophy, you need the right people. We have worked very well on the transfer market and now have a great mix of young and experienced players." Which makes the maltreated soul of the Amstetten fans rejoice again. However, the horror season of 2023/24 is still deeply rooted in their minds. That's why Enengl is deliberately stepping on the brakes.
"Everyone at the club has earned this great start. Nevertheless, we know where we come from, let's leave the church in the village." Well, things can quickly go in the other direction in soccer. "We continue to work meticulously. There are always things to improve," says the coach, not wanting to trumpet any goals for the season. "The important thing is that we keep the competition at bay and have nothing to do with the relegation zone. We'll see about everything else."
"We are clear outsiders"
The next game for wing Thomas Mayer & Co. is the derby in St. Pölten on Sunday. The "Wolves" have only picked up one point - and remained goalless. "We are still the clear underdogs. There's no need to talk about their quality," warned the 30-year-old. "But of course that doesn't mean we don't want to or won't take anything with us there..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
