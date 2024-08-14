"Everyone at the club has earned this great start. Nevertheless, we know where we come from, let's leave the church in the village." Well, things can quickly go in the other direction in soccer. "We continue to work meticulously. There are always things to improve," says the coach, not wanting to trumpet any goals for the season. "The important thing is that we keep the competition at bay and have nothing to do with the relegation zone. We'll see about everything else."