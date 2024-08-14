Number of accidents on the way to school increased again in 2023

Two and a half weeks before school starts in eastern Austria, it is high time to practise walking to school with your children. According to the VCÖ, 494 children were injured and two died in 450 accidents on the way to school last year. The number of accidents has risen for the third time in a row. In eight of the nine federal states, there were no fatal accidents on the way to school last year.