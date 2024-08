Police find gold and 16 kilos of cannabis in apartment

The time had come at the beginning of August: with a court warrant, the Einsatzgruppe zur Bekämpfung der Straßenkriminalität (ESG) and the Cobra task force carried out a house search in Klagenfurt. "16 kilograms of cannabis and one kilo of cannabis resin were seized in the apartment," reported the police. "The 44-year-old was at home at the time and was arrested."