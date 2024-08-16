Fight for understanding
Hauliers complain: “Nothing has happened for years”
The transport industry is suffering from additional costs, driver shortages and bureaucracy. It doesn't help that HGVs are not well regarded by the public. How do you react to this? Günther Reder, Chairman of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, tells us.
Every second truck driver is older than 50, not even every tenth driver is under 30 - Günther Reder is concerned about the demographic development, which is causing an enormous gap. "We have to tackle this," says the chairman of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce.
What could help? Reder is thinking about expanding the L17 model, which has proven its worth with the B driver's license, and recognizing truck drivers as a shortage occupation: "All proposals for this are with the responsible Federal Ministry for Climate Protection and Mobility, but nothing has been done here for years."
Friends on the Road at the "Krone" festival
Try out the yellow and gray "Friends on the Road" truck and even get a souvenir photo, take part in the loading game or find out more about the job of a driver: You can do all of this at the transport industry's appearance at the "Krone" festival in Linz. On Friday, August 16, the "Friends on the road" will be there from 4 to 9 pm, on Saturday from 2 to 9 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm.
While the growing shortage of staff is making everyday life increasingly difficult, it is the rising costs and growing bureaucracy that are taking their toll on logistics companies: "Above all, the burden of taxes, duties and tolls is growing." When transporters want to combat additional costs and driving bans, their objections are often shot down.
"Then it's simply said that HGVs don't have a good public image. Yet transport is not an end in itself, but a means to an end," says Reder, who is aware: "We need to be even closer to people with our stories about trucks." The "Friends on the road" initiative, which is also represented at the "Krone" festival in Linz, helps with this.
