Hauliers complain: “Nothing has happened for years”

Try out the yellow and gray "Friends on the Road" truck and even get a souvenir photo, take part in the loading game or find out more about the job of a driver: You can do all of this at the transport industry's appearance at the "Krone" festival in Linz. On Friday, August 16, the "Friends on the road" will be there from 4 to 9 pm, on Saturday from 2 to 9 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm.