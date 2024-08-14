Vorteilswelt
Successor wanted

Japan’s head of government Kishida announces his resignation

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 07:25

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has surprisingly announced his resignation. "It is important to give the LDP new leadership," he said in Tokyo. "The first step is my resignation." Kishida, who had been in office since October 2021, justified his decision with the desire to promote the public good in the best possible way.

comment0 Kommentare

The LDP will now have to elect a new party leader, who will probably also take over as prime minister. It is still unclear who Kishida's successor might be.

Full support for the new party leader
Kishida announced his full support for the new party chairman. He did not comment on possible successors, as it was "not appropriate" for him as outgoing chairman to comment on this. However, he hoped that the momentum for change in the LDP would not wane under the new leadership.

Fumio Kishida and the LDP

In his relatively short time in office, Kishida has faced major challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic, the rising cost of living and geopolitical tensions in the region. Despite some foreign policy successes, such as strengthening relations with the US and other allies, many of his domestic reform promises remained unfulfilled, leading to growing discontent among the population. The LDP has ruled Japan almost uninterruptedly since its foundation in 1955.

The outgoing head of government also took responsibility for problems caused by party members. He admitted that he had been reflecting on his responsibility as party leader since the financial scandal came to light.

Several ministers in his government had to resign after it became known that they had not properly taxed income from fundraising events.

Zitat Icon

I am not afraid to take responsibility as leader of the LDP for problems caused by members.

Fumio Kishida

Kishida's decision could have a major impact on the political landscape of the world's fourth-largest economy and open a new chapter in the LDP's leadership.

