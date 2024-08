Water rescuers: “I’m really proud of the team!”

"You can only wish for a team like this!" enthuses Kurt Smolle, Head of Operations at Klopein Water Rescue. A few weeks ago, his lifeguards reacted in an exemplary manner when a 19-year-old holidaymaker was in danger of drowning in Lake Klopein: "Together with a doctor who happened to be present, we gave the boy initial treatment and were then able to hand him over to the rescue team!" - That's why the team was nominated for the "Krone" Heart Man campaign.