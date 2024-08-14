Moscow declares state of emergency in Belgorod

In an interview with Selenskyi, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief Olexander Syrskyi reported that his own troops had advanced between one and three kilometers in some directions. According to the report, the Ukrainian forces captured an additional 40 square kilometers of territory in the Kursk region. Since the start of the offensive on Tuesday a week ago, an area of around 1000 square kilometers has been captured. That would be more than double the area that the Russian army claims to have captured in the fighting in eastern Ukraine since the beginning of the year.