"Difficult situation"
Moscow declares state of emergency in Belgorod
The governor of the Russian border region of Belgorod has declared a regional state of emergency in light of the ongoing Ukrainian attacks. "The situation in the Belgorod region remains extremely difficult and tense," explained Vyacheslav Gladkov.
In a video message on the short messaging service Telegram on Wednesday, Gladkov reported daily shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, which was destroying houses and killing and injuring civilians.
Appeal for a "federal state of emergency"
Due to this situation, it was decided to impose a regional state of emergency on the entire Belgorod region with immediate effect, "... with a subsequent appeal to the government to declare a federal state of emergency". The measures were intended to ensure the safety of the population and deal with the consequences of the attacks.
Kiev reports 74 villages captured
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sees his country's armed forces on the upswing in view of the advance in Russian territory. "Ukraine can achieve its goals, defend its interests and protect its independence," said Zelenskyi in his evening video message broadcast in Kiev. The Ukrainian army has now captured 74 villages in the Kursk region - twice as many as claimed by the Russian side. Neither claim can be verified.
According to the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, 28 towns are under enemy control. The Ukrainian DeepState project assumes that around 44 Russian towns are under Kiev's control.
In an interview with Selenskyi, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief Olexander Syrskyi reported that his own troops had advanced between one and three kilometers in some directions. According to the report, the Ukrainian forces captured an additional 40 square kilometers of territory in the Kursk region. Since the start of the offensive on Tuesday a week ago, an area of around 1000 square kilometers has been captured. That would be more than double the area that the Russian army claims to have captured in the fighting in eastern Ukraine since the beginning of the year.
New prisoners for Kiev for possible exchange
Selensky also made it clear that he needed the new Russian prisoners of war for an exchange for Ukrainians. Hundreds of Russians had already been taken into Ukrainian captivity. They would be treated more humanely than in the Russian army, said Zelensky, who appeared smiling and more relaxed than he had been for months during appearances in Kiev. Kiev and Moscow have already exchanged prisoners several times.
Kiev can use the captured areas as a bargaining chip in negotiations because it wants its territories occupied by Russian troops in the east and south of Ukraine back. The Foreign Ministry in Kiev had emphasized that, unlike Russia, the Ukrainian side was not annexing foreign territory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
