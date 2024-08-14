“The goals were crazy, we wanted it badly”

"It was really fun"

It was also thanks to Kjaergaard that it took time for the "Grolsch Fortress" to get up to operating temperature. Lijnders had repeatedly warned of the atmospheric ambience. "It's really not easy to play here. You don't want this stadium to wake up and get behind the team," said the long-serving Liverpool co-trainer. Salzburg's youngsters - only goalkeeper Janis Blaswich (33) was over 24 years old from the starting eleven - enjoyed this dubious benefit in the final. Even if Samson Baidoo did not want to miss the experience after winning the defensive battle and seven long minutes of stoppage time. "Playing in such a cauldron was really fun," said Salzburg's designated new defensive boss.