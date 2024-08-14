The interim balance
“Fruits have risen”
The Venice Biennale is one of the most important art events. Linz curator Gabriele Spindler organized Austria's appearance in the lagoon city together with Anna Jermolaewa, as we reported. She takes stock in the "Krone".
Since its opening on April 20, the Austrian pavilion at the Venice Art Biennale has been filled with the sounds of Swan Lake every other weekend. The Ukrainian dancer Oksana dances this ballet tirelessly as a sign of a hoped-for change of power in Russia. This is just one explosive work by Anna Jermolaewa, who designed the pavilion in collaboration with Linz curator Gabriele Spindler. In the "Krone" talk, the two take stock.
"Krone": What will you remember most about the Biennale?
Gabriele Spindler: We were both totally overwhelmed by the opening week. Never before have we been so intensively involved in communicating art - it was exhilarating.
Anna Jermolaewa: I am very impressed by the solidarity and positive feedback from fellow Austrian artists about the pavilion. I'm also getting lots of interesting international inquiries - but it's still too early to talk about them.
The Biennale seems more political to me this year than in previous years. Does art have to be political today?
Spindler: We live in turbulent times, which is naturally also reflected in art. But in my opinion, art doesn't necessarily have to take a stand on current events.
In retrospect, do you think this Austria pavilion will stand out?
Spindler: We have seen from the feedback that Anna's art has a direct impact and touches people by combining personal experience and a political message. So the fruits of our labor have borne fruit. The pavilion has also received a lot of attention from the international media this year.
Do you believe that art can change things?
Spindler: I hope so - and this hope should not be taken away.
Ms. Jermolaewa, you will be spending a residency in Gmunden this autumn and will be showing new works at Galerie 422 from 19 October.
Jermolaewa: I first exhibited at Galerie 422 in 2009 - at the invitation of Peter Kogler, my former professor. This "tradition" is now being continued, so to speak: I'm exhibiting together with Sarah Rinderer, a former student of mine at the University of Art and Design Linz.
Is there already a title?
Jermolaewa: Our working title is "Changing Sight". We are calling for attention to be focused on what is otherwise often overlooked, on empty spaces.
Info: The Venice Biennale can be seen until November 24.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.