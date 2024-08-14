“Fruits have risen”

Since its opening on April 20, the Austrian pavilion at the Venice Art Biennale has been filled with the sounds of Swan Lake every other weekend. The Ukrainian dancer Oksana dances this ballet tirelessly as a sign of a hoped-for change of power in Russia. This is just one explosive work by Anna Jermolaewa, who designed the pavilion in collaboration with Linz curator Gabriele Spindler. In the "Krone" talk, the two take stock.