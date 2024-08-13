How red-white-red is the Motorcycle World Championship this year?

Races: 34 (22 at the Salzburgring, 12 in Spielberg)

GP victories: 13 (Rupert Hollaus and Gustl Auinger - 5 each, Bert Schneider, Edi Stöllinger, Gerd Kafka - 1 each)

World champion: Rupert Hollaus 1954 (125cc class)

Austrians with World Championship starts since 2000:

Max Kofler (32 starts, last time 24.10.2021 in Misano)

Martin Bauer (2 starts, last 10.11.2013 in Valencia)

Michael Ranseder (68 starts, last 7.11.2010 in Valencia)

Philipp Eitzinger (2 starts, last 30.6.2007 in Assen)

Yves Polzer (6 starts, most recently 31.6.2005 at the Sachsenring)