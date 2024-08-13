Slowed down by mudslides: train line closed for longer

Another train returned

The train heading towards Seefeld even got caught in the rubble and got stuck in it, according to ÖBB. There were 40 passengers on this train. "After assessing the situation on site, restoring the interrupted power supply, repairing the major damage and checking the train set, it was decided that the train set could travel back to Westbahnhof." All passengers got off the train unharmed at around 11 pm.