Legionnaire at St. Pauli

David Nemeth: “We are simply like a family”

Nachrichten
13.08.2024 07:07

St. Pauli are back in the German Bundesliga after 13 years. David Nemeth from Burgenland has joined the cult club.

comment0 Kommentare

The German Bundesliga has a cult club back. After a 13-year absence, the "Kiez-Kicker" are back in the top flight. And in the midst of this new adventure, David Nemeth is supposed to hold the defense together.

The 23-year-old really got going again in the second half of the season, having healed his long-term injury. The seven-month period of suffering with an inflammation of the pubic bone was over and when he was needed, he was there. With him (who at 1.3 million is still the club's second most expensive transfer) in central defense, St. Pauli reeled off confident games - and now he can finally show what he can do against Kane, Guirassy and Co. "I'm very happy with how everything has developed. I want to get stuck in and help the lads," Nemeth tells the "Krone".

The Burgenland native, who joined the club in 2022, enjoys the flair of the big city. "It's incredibly beautiful, there are great spots." He also sees the St. Pauli "living room", the Millerntor, as a big bonus for the coming season. "Our fans are great, the support is outstanding. It's like a twelfth man. The home games can certainly tickle some extra percentages out of us."

Hamburg's goal is clear: to stay in the league. Nemeth also wants to contribute to this. He emphasizes the cohesion within the club. "A really good squad. On a sporting and personal level. We are simply like a family. I feel really comfortable here."

