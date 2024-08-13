David Nemeth: “We are simply like a family”

The 23-year-old really got going again in the second half of the season, having healed his long-term injury. The seven-month period of suffering with an inflammation of the pubic bone was over and when he was needed, he was there. With him (who at 1.3 million is still the club's second most expensive transfer) in central defense, St. Pauli reeled off confident games - and now he can finally show what he can do against Kane, Guirassy and Co. "I'm very happy with how everything has developed. I want to get stuck in and help the lads," Nemeth tells the "Krone".